Taylor Swift has just wrapped up her Eras Tour. During the last concert, Taylor got emotional and told her fans that she was thankful for all the love. Reports estimate that her Eras Tour grossed more than $2 billion.

Elated at the response and showing her gratitude to her crew, Taylor handed out $197 million to tour employees as bonuses on top of their regular salaries, according to People magazine.

Taylor Swift handed out bonuses to employees on Eras Tour's success

If put to calculation, the $197 million comes up to be almost 10% of the tour’s overall gross. As for who got the money, People reports that the “truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team” got these bonuses.

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift has handed out bonuses to her employees. In August 2023, when Taylor Swift wrapped up the first American leg of the world tour, People reported that she had given out $55 million in bonuses.

Taylor Swift to end 2024 on a high

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift will be ending the year 2024 on a high. In addition to the Eras Tour, her album, The Tortured Poets Department which is the most successful release of 2024, has just returned to number 1 on Billboard 200.

Taylor also has Eras Tour book on its way. The book came close to setting a one-week record by selling more than 800,000 copies in its first week in Target stores in the United States.

Taylor Swift ended the Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, with three final shows in Vancouver on December 6, 7 and 8.

