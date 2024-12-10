Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia is breaking all records in terms of in-person match attendance. The first two Tests in Perth and Adelaide saw record crowds coming in for the high-octane contest between the two sides and now the iconic Boxing Day Test tickets for the first day are also sold out.

Cricket Australia, in a social media post, shared, "All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold. There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 for non-members to get their seats."

The Boxing Day Test, which will be the fourth match of the five-game series, is scheduled to start from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, the second Test in Adelaide, which was a day-night contest, saw 135,012 people coming in to watch—a record for the India vs. Australia Tests at the venue.

The first day of the Adelaide game saw people in excess of 50,000—the fourth highest for any Test in Adelaide and the highest ever for the India vs. Australia Test in the City of Churches.

The first Test in Perth also saw around 96,000 people coming out for the contest, during which India orchestrated a win of the ages.

After winning the first Test by 295 runs, India lost the second one by 10 wickets, which makes the next two Tests pivotal towards the result of the series.

The next Test starts Saturday (Dec 14) in Brisbane's iconic Gabba stadium where India had created history on the last tour in 2020-21 by becoming the first team to beat Australia in 32 years.

India would be hoping for reprise the same kind of performance this time as well at the Gabba after the Adelaide hammering.