New Delhi, India

Former West Indies great Andy Roberts has questioned India's decision to bat first in second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Adelaide under lights. India lost the match by 10 wickets after being bowled out for 180 runs in the first innings and 175 in the second.

Travis Head's 140 then took Australia to 337 in the first innings. With a comprehensive 157-run lead, Cummins led the charge with the pink ball as India gave a mere 19-run target to the Aussies. The home side ended proceedings in two hours into Day 3 of the Test to level the series.

“Why did you guys bat first [in Adelaide]. India’s fast bowlers bowled Australia out cheaply in both innings (104 and 238) at Perth. If my fast bowlers out bowl the opposition pacers in the previous Test, I’m not going to give the rivals the first preference in the next Test. Remember, you are not playing on Indian pitches,” asked Roberts while talking to news outlet Mid-Day.

The former West Indies pacer was also critical of Virat Kohli who failed in both innings in Adelaide after scoring a 100 in second innings of first Test in Perth.

“I don’t know if there will be a revival after the Adelaide defeat, but get your batting right. One of your best batsmen of all time has been struggling for the last five years,” Roberts said.

“He needs to be focused on the longer version of the game. You will get runs and score heavily in Test cricket only when you are fully focused on the longer form. The standard of Test cricket is not the same. The top batsmen look as if they are struggling,” he added.

The third Test of the series, which stands equal at 1-1, kicks off on December 14 (Saturday) at the Gabba, Brisbane.