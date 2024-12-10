New Delhi, India

The Adelaide Test between India and Australia saw Pat Cummins-led hosts level the five-match series 1-1 after losing the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opener, in Perth. The match was headlined by Mitchell Starc's 6 for 48, on the opening day, whereas Travis Head's 140 and Cummins' 5 for 57 led Australia to a massive ten-wicket win. The tie also saw Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head get involved in a heated exchange on Day 2, after the former dismissed the Aussie.

While Head and Siraj have been sanctioned by the ICC, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri shared some advice for Siraj. Ahead of the third Test, in Brisbane, Shastri wrote in his column at the Code, "I’m sure Siraj and Head are mature individuals who will deal with it and the dust would have settled already. If anything, I wouldn’t have expected anything else from a fast bowler after he’d been hit for a six. Siraj was letting off some steam. That’s the fast bowler’s temperament. You want it to be like that."

'Do not hold back one bit. Do not take even one backward step'

The former Indian all-rounder added, "When I was playing, my philosophy was to give it back as good as you get. And it’s exactly what I would tell my players when I was coaching India in Australia. Do not hold back one bit. Do not take even one backward step. It then became the team’s philosophy and everyone from Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant and every member of the squad was prepared to give it back to the Aussies."

Talking about the Adelaide Test, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bat first but only managed 180 with Starc ruling the roost. In reply, Head's 140 took Australia to 337. With a comprehensive lead, Cummins led the charge with the pink ball as India gave a mere 19-run target to the Aussies. The home side ended proceedings on Day 3 to level the series.

The third Test kicks off on December 14 (Saturday) at The Gabba, Brisbane.