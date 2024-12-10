New Delhi, India

During the second Test between India and Australia, in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), in Adelaide, there were a lot of talk on Rohit Sharma batting at No. 6 with KL Rahul retaining his opening slot. Rahul opened the innings in the series opener, in Perth, in Rohit's absence and scored 26 and 77 in his side's 295-run win. With India losing the Adelaide contest, many have questioned the Indian team management for demoting Rohit at No. 6. Ahead of the third Test, in Brisbane, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit should continue to bat down the order.

Advertisment

Talking on Star Sports, Harbhajan stated, "I don't think there will be any change in the batting order. I feel the batting order will be like this only. We discussed yesterday on the show that Rohit Sharma should probably come up the order. (Sunil) Gavaskar sahab also said that, but I feel the team management will not think like that."

"They will probably go with the same kind of batting order that worked for them in Perth. Rohit is also not in great form. So why would you send him (Rohit) up the order when he is not in form? I feel you should start with KL Rahul and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) only, and Rohit should bat in the middle order," Harbhajan further opined.

Talking about Hitman, he has struggled for runs in 2024. So far, he has only 597 runs at an average of 27.13. On the other hand, Rahul has scores of 26, 77, 37 and 7 in the ongoing Australia series and looked comfortable in all outings. He was involved in India's highest opening stand in Tests in Australia, by stitching 201 with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Perth Test.

Advertisment

Also read: BGT: Katich backs Head in spat vs Siraj, predicts India-Australia rivalry to heat up in remaining Tests

'Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna might replace R Ashwin and Harshit Rana'

On the possible changes in India's lineup for the third Test, in Brisbane, Bhajji mentioned, "I feel we might see one change. Washington Sundar might come back and play in Brisbane. Although Ashwin didn't bowl much and didn't get much opportunity to do anything special, the way Washington Sundar's first match went, he picked up two wickets and is slightly better with the bat, I feel he will be played."

Advertisment

"I feel we will see one change in fast bowling. Prasidh Krishna can probably play in place of Harshit Rana. He has the height and can get the ball to bounce. I feel he can be quite handy on that fast wicket," Harbhajan added.

The third Test, of 2024/25 BGT edition, starts on Dec 14 (Saturday) at The Gabba, Brisbane.