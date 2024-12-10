Chennai

The evolving weather system in the Bay of Bengal, off India's southeast coast, is now a 'well-marked low-pressure area', said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As it moves towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts on Wednesday, 11th December, the system is forecast to dump heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy rain (12-20 cm) over 17 districts of Tamil Nadu, and the adjoining Union Territory of Puducherry.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is associated with rainfall, stormy weather, rough sea conditions, and gusty winds.

For Wednesday, 11th December, the IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts. Similarly, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Villuppuram,

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. This rainfall activity is expected to continue on Thursday, 12th December as well.

As per the IMD, the impact of this weather system could continue to bring rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu through this week. Owing to rough sea conditions and gusty winds, the IMD has advised fishermen against going on deep sea fishing, while also urging them to avoid fishing along the Tamil Nadu coast.

This evolving weather system and rainfall alert comes barely 10 days after the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which claimed 19 lives across Sri Lanka and Southern India. The October-December period is the typical Northeast monsoon season, which brings rains to India's eastern coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.