Malibu

A wildfire that broke out in the city of Malibu in the US state of California on Monday (Dec . 9), has led to authorities issuing emergency evacuation orders near the area. The fire was reported to be spreading at a "rapid rate".

Advertisment

The blaze has been dubbed the Franklin Fire by the authorities and has destroyed over 300 acres in Malibu Canyon. The fire ignited around 10:50 PM on December 9, and within just a few hours, it spread across 800 acres. As of now, the fire has covered around 1,800 acres of area.

Around 6,000 residents of Malibu and as many as 2,000 structures are under evacuation orders.

Also read | UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer made bizarre endorsements online, called for ban on sex toys

Advertisment

Firefighters are under a duty to control the blaze while monitoring its progression.

Pepperdine University in California has been turned into a shelter for students and staff. Classes and exams have been cancelled for the day, seeing the intensity of the fire.

The university told BBC that its property was not threatened by the fire, but it has the potential to grow and to lead power cuts in the area.

Advertisment

The National Weather Service of the United States has issued a Red Flag Warning regarding the increasing danger due to the fire.

Multiple videos have been circulated online showing the haunting view of the area.

Looking west from Las Flores area. Fire mapped at 1825 acres as of 0415 #FranklinFire pic.twitter.com/kpg3SwO4Vw — Malibu Emergency Preparedness Solutions????? (@MPrepardness) December 10, 2024

Dude this is a hugeee fire in Malibu now! I just passed through the blazes both sides of CPH I felt the heat of fire. pic.twitter.com/qkO5eBq7fD — Alp Toygar (@AlpToygar1) December 10, 2024

Currently monitoring the fire on Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest Road. #franklinfire #malibu pic.twitter.com/TBpy9zUhXf — Samantha Bravo (@samanthavbravo) December 10, 2024

Watch | Philippines Deport 190 Chinese Nationals Linked To Offshore Gambling

The main cause of the fire has not been discovered yet.

The blaze has been termed a brush fire, which means the fire that affects lower-lying vegetation like grasses.

The Malibu fire came just a month after a fire forced thousands of people to evacuate another city in California, Moorpark.

California is a state in the US that has been prone to wildfires for a long time. But a sudden increase was reported in the incidents of wildfire in the state, and scientists said it was due to human-caused climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)