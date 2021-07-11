Top 10 world news: Virgin Atlantic's space mission, G20's historic global tax reform and more

The world is set to overcome another hurdle to space travel. The space pioneer, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spaceflight is all set to launch. The VSS Unity mission will be the first to have a fully-crewed spacecraft that will travel beyond the atmosphere of our planet. Joining this historical crew is Sirisha Bandla, the second Indian woman to travel into space. In today's newsletter, we not only bring for you details of the mission, but also information about the founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson's life.

In other news, a historic agreement to overhaul the way multinational companies are taxed was approved by the G20 finance ministers. This framework for international tax reform includes a minimum 15 per cent rate and has already been signed by 132 countries.

Finally, for those of us who are feeling blue, dreading the end of the weekend, we bring for you a heartwarming story of a cat that emerged as a survivor from the tragic Florida building collapse.

Richard Branson takes off for space in Virgin Galactic's first spaceflight



Billionaire entrepreneur, Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, took off for space in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity. This is the company's first fully-crewed spaceflight.

G20 endorses historic global tax reform

Finance ministers at the G20 summit backed a historic agreement aimed at overhauling taxation for multinational companies urging the holdout nations to join.

Sirish Bandla's family reacts to her becoming the second Indian woman in space

Sirisha Bandla is set to become the second Indian origin woman in space. Get a sense of how her family feels, as she gets ready for the launch.

Afghanistan: Taliban attack on Ghazni repelled, say police

Earlier on Sunday, Afghan security forces repelled Taliban attacks on outposts in Gazni city.

Australia says last troops withdrawn from Afghanistan

According to Australia's defence minister, the country's troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of participation.

China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies

Calling the US's decision to blacklist Chinese companies an 'unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules, China says it will take 'necessary measures.

'You will miss the match': London police warn people not to gather for Euro 2020 final

The London police department has warned residents not to gather in large numbers in the capital ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

COVID-19: Israel set to offer booster shot of Pfizer vaccine against Delta variant

The Israeli government has decided to offer a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all adults due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Coronavirus.

Israel's Supreme Court allows surrogacy for same-sex couples

The Israeli Supreme Court has ruled in favour of surrogacy for same-sex couples in the country, taking Israel one step closer to equality.

Florida building collapse finds its first survivor, a cat

In the wake of the devastating Surfside building collapse, one small shred of good news has emerged in Florida. A cat was rescued from the tragically collapsed building.