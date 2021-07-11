'You will miss the match': London police warn people not to gather for Euro 2020 final

Ahead of the much-awaited Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday, the London police department has warned locals not to gather in large numbers in the capital city.

As per the instructions issued by the Metropolitan Police department, anybody who does not have tickets to the fan box or bookings at a bar, pub, or club to stay indoors in their homes.

"I urge people not to gather in large numbers," the Met's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement. "If you don't have tickets to the matches, fan zone or (aren't) officially booked into a pub, bar or club my message is clear: please do not come to London -- you could end up missing the game."

This warning has come as Wembley prepares to host nearly 65,000 fans to the final match of Euro 2020 between England and Italy.

Keeping in mind the rise in infections of coronavirus due to the Delta variant, some hosts have decided to introduce the socially distanced fan zones. However, locals are a bit iffy about these but are seemingly interested in trying the new way of watching Euro 2020.

While the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is set to announce plans to completely ease all Covid restrictions, health experts are urging people to stay cautious of the new and more transmissible variant.

"London still remains in a public health crisis," Taylor said ahead of the Euro 2020 final. "There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced."

The London police department is also warning locals to not indulge in any kind of violence. Met has a "significantly enhanced policing operation" planned for the Euro 2020 final match. The officials are trained "to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents.”