Euro 2020 - Preview: Is it coming home or going to Rome? England takes on Italy in the finale

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is set to occur at Wembley Stadium today as Italy and England lock horns in one of their most significant meetings in ongoing history. The two teams have been amazing this mid-year and will be determined to benefiting as much as possible today.

Italy have been noteworthy under Roberto Mancini are on a bewildering 33-match unbeaten streak right now. The Azzurri have been brilliant in their positions and have a lot of capability available to them going into this game.

England, then again, have a powerful squad. The Three Lions additionally have the absolute most thrilling prospects of the Premier League in their squad and should utilize the home advantage for their potential benefit in this match.

Head-to-Head

Italy have a decent record against England and have dominated 11 matches out of an aggregate of 30 matches played between the two groups. England have overseen eight wins and are completely fit for upsetting their rivals in this game.

The last meeting between the European heavyweights occurred in 2018 and finished in a hard-battled 1-1 draw. Lorenzo Insigne scored a late equalizer on the day and is in magnificent form going into this final.

Italy

Italy ostensibly have the best central defense at Euro 2020, and it would not be a simple errand to score past them. Jorginho may have an eye on Kane each time he drops down to the midfield, and might not want to permit him to play the passes uninhibitedly. Italy's right-back Giovani Di Lorenzo would likewise have to have a beware of the Raheem Sterling and Luke Shaw mix down the left flank.

Italy are again liable to play defensive football against Their front three of Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, and Federico Chiesa will anticipate getting long through passes from their own half.

Federico Chiesa has been preferred to Domenico Berardi in the quarter-last and semi-last clash and is expected to start today.

England

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have consolidated to score seven of England's ten goals at Euro 2020. The England skipper, specifically, has rediscovered his magic at Euro 2020 and has tracked down the rear of the net in three continuous games in the opposition.

England have been hit with a new injury alarm heading into the final as Phil Foden has picked up an injury just before the game. It stays not yet clear if he recuperates on time.

Jordan Pickford will be the goal-keeper, protected by the backline of John Stones and Harry Maguire, who have been unshakable in ongoing games.

Is it coming home or going to Rome? That will be the inquiry on each football fan's psyche as we gear up for the finale at Wembley on Sunday night. Two teams that have demonstrated to be considered at the back and threatening in attack will impact, so we can expect a firmly challenged experience, that probably could go into additional time, or even penalties.