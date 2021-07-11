COVID-19: Israel set to offer booster shot of Pfizer vaccine against Delta variant

Keeping in mind the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, Israel’s government has decided to offer a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults.

Israel has taken this decision after the new infections of coronavirus increased from single-digit to nearly 450 cases per day. The country has also moved to fast-track its next shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine doses.

All adults with ‘impaired immune systems’ who had already received the first two shots of the Pfizer vaccine are now eligible for a third shot of the vaccine, declared Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Pfizer-BioNTech, the suppliers, has assured that the authorities are in contact with the US and European regulators to authorise the third shot, acting as a booster shot against the new 'variant of concern'.

The third shot has faced criticism from some scientists. "We are examining this issue and we still do not have a final answer," Horowitz said. "In any case, we are administering as of now a third shot to people suffering from immunodeficiency … These are for instance people who have undergone organ transplants or suffer from a medical condition which causes a drop in immunity."

This decision has also been taken keeping in mind that nearly half of the 46 patients currently admitted in Israel’s hospitals due to coronavirus are vaccinated, as per data provided to the public by the health ministry. Out of these half, majority are patients from the vulnerable groups who had prior health issues or are aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile, the health minister has also assured that the officials are working on filling in the supply gap between the first two shots of the ongoing inoculation programmes for the general adult population by using Moderna vaccine doses, available in stock.