Florida building collapse finds its first survivor, a cat

As grim news unfolds in Florida following the Surfside building collapse, one small ray of heartwarming news has come forth.

As a "small piece of good news," the Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava reported that a cat owned by one of the residents has been found and returned to its family.

The entire family is so happy to have been able to see Binx again, as the mayor put it, "thank you from the bottom of our hearts.".

The short-haired black cat named Binx made it out of the collapse and was found by rescue teams wandering nearby.

Binx belonged to a family living on the tower's ninth floor.

As more bodies were recovered and workers had lowered the pile of rubble to ground level, the confirmed death toll in the collapse of the Miami condominium tower climbed to 86.

The number is staggering and heartbreaking and affects us all on an extremely deep level, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The site where 62 bodies have been recovered has been dubbed the largest non-hurricane emergency response effort in Florida's history, says Levine Cava.

There are still 43 people listed as missing.

Having clung to hope for two weeks, the authorities on Wednesday ended the rescue operation on June 24 in order to focus on searching for remains.

(With inputs from agencies)