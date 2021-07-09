Florida building collapse: Bodies of Paraguayan first lady’s kin found in the rubble

The body of the Paraguayan president's sister-in-law and two of her family members were retrieved from the ruins of the Florida condo that fell.

According to the Paraguayan television channel Telefuturo, the bodies of Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill, and their youngest son have been located, but two more children are still missing.

Sophia López Moreira is the sister of Silvana López Moreira, the first lady of the Republic of Paraguay.

“I am very sorry to have to give this type of information,” National Chancellor Euclides Acevedo said, according to a rough translation.



Also read | Rest of collapsed Florida apartment demolished ahead of storm, search and rescue to resume

The information came from the Paraguayan consulate and those close to the family, the report stated.

The wreckage of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside, a 12-story structure that partially fell on June 24, is still being cleaned up.

On Thursday evening, the official death toll had risen to 64, with 76 people still missing.

(With inputs from agencies)