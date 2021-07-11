Israel's Supreme Court allows surrogacy for same-sex couples

In a step towards equality, Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of surrogacy for same-sex couples in the country.

The critics argued that allowing surrogacy for same-sex couples will a hindrance to the already existing family values. However, the Supreme Court ruled that any and all restrictions imposed on same-sex couples regarding surrogacy should be lifted within six months.

Surrogacy is a process of reproduction where a woman agrees to bear a child for someone and then gives the baby to the couple after delivery. The process was legalised in 1996 but same-sex couples were still fighting to earn their rights.

The battle reached courts when a same-sex couple, Etai and Yoav Arad-Pinkas in 2010, first appealed for the right to surrogacy. However, their attempt failed and they had to file another petition in 2015 with the help of another LGBTQ rights group.

After a long battle, the Supreme Court ruled that excluding same-sex couples and single men from practicing the right to surrogacy is unconstitutional.

"It's a lot easier and more sane," Gay rights advocate Oz Parvin, head of the Association of Israeli Gay Fathers said.

Several same-sex couples from Israel have had to resort to going to other countries such as India, Nepal, Thailand, and the US to adopt a baby by surrogacy.