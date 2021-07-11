Afghanistan: Taliban attack on Ghazni repelled, say police

Taliban attacks on security outposts in Gazni city were repelled by Afghan security forces on Sunday, TOLOnews reported, citing a police official.

The Taliban attacked security outposts in PD3, PD6, PD1 and PD5 in the early hours of Sunday morning, the provincial police statement said, adding "the Taliban faced a response from the joint security forces, and their attacks were pushed back."

Provincial police chief Fazel Ahmad assured people that security sources will defend the city.

"The Taliban escaped from the areas after the arrival of the reinforcements. Several Taliban were killed and wounded in the clashes," he said.

There was no mention in the statement about possible casualties among the security forces, said TOLOnews.

General Shir Mohammad Andewal, a military commander in Ghazni, pledged that the security forces will "bravely" defend the city. The Taliban has not yet commented on the attacks.

