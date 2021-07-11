Sirish Bandla's family reacts to her becoming the second Indian woman in space

Sirisha Bandla will soon become the second Indian-American woman in space. As she prepares for the launch, her grandfather says that he is "overwhelmed with joy".

On July 11, Sirisha Bandla, 33, a native of Guntur district of India's southern Andhra Pradesh state, will be a part of a test flight on Virgin Galactic's spacecraft that will be the first fully crewed spacecraft to travel beyond the atmosphere of our planet.

As the race to usher in a new era of commercial space travel begins to heat up, a successful flight by British billionaire Richard Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane could be a pivotal moment in the field of space travel.

Brandon's mission represents the company's 22nd flying test of VSS Unity, and its fourth manned mission.

Following her interest in space, Bandla joined Virgin Galactic in 2015 after completing her studies.

A part of Unity22's amazing crew and as a part of a company dedicated to making space accessible to all, Bandla said in a tweet that she is "honored to be a part of the amazing crew."

She had always been fascinated by space, according to her grandfather, Dr Ragaiah, a retired scientist.

He said she was very much intrigued by the sky and the unknown. "Looking at the sky and space", she was always fascinated about discovering what exists there.

"I am very happy and overwhelmed with joy. My second granddaughter, she is going to space."

In 2003, Kalpana Chawla, the only female astronaut born in India, died in an accident on board the Columbia Space Shuttle. Bandla is the second Indian woman to go into space.