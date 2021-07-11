Richard Branson Virgin Galactic spaceflight: Where to watch the launch LIVE

As the clock ticks and hour of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic spaceflight launch draws nearer, the excitement is palpable around 70-year-old billionaire's travel to the edge of space. Branson has been one of the early pioneers who dreamt of commercial space travel when he founded his company Virgin Galactic in 2004.

Though at the timem it was thought that commercial space travel would be normal with three to four years, it better late than never as world looks on with bated breath 17 years after.

Although the exact time of the launch hasn't been made public, the reports suggest that the launch will take place at 1430 GMT. The launch is scheduled to take place from a spaceport in New Mexico.

Richard Branson will be aboard the space vehicle. Branson's official role is to evaluate the private astronaut experience to enhance the journey for future clients.

How will the launch take place

A massive carrier plane will take off from a horizontal runway, flown by two pilots, gaining altitude for about an hour.

Below this plane hangs the spaceship VSS Unity -- a SpaceShipTwo-class suborbital rocket-powered spaceplane -- with two more pilots and four passengers: Branson and three Virgin employees.

After climbing to 50,000 feet (15 kilometers), VSS Unity, which is about the size of a private jet, will be dropped and then ignite its rocket-powered engine to ascend at Mach 3 beyond the 50 miles (80 kilometers) of altitude considered the edge of space by US agencies.

Once the rocket engine is cut off, passengers can unbuckle and experience a few minutes of weightlessness, while admiring the curvature of Earth from the ship's 17 windows.

After peaking at around 55 miles of altitude, the ship will re-enter the thick part of the atmosphere and glide back to the runway.

How to watch the Virgin Galactic spaceflight launch LIVE

The launch will livestreamed by the company. The live stream can be watched on the company's website (virginatlantic.com). The launch will also be live streamed on the company's Facebook, Twiter handles and Youtube channels.

(with inputs from agencies)