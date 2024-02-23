LIVE TV
Top 10 World News: US sanctions on Russia, Authorities threaten to bury Navalny on prison grounds, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Photograph:(WION Web Team)
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

Just days after Alexei Navalny's death in an arctic prison, Russian authorities, as per Kremlin critic's team, are reportedly threatening to bury the opposition leader on prison grounds if the family did not agree to hold a closed funeral for him. As the Russia-Ukraine war completes two years, US President Joe Biden has announced more than 500 sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement said that the world was 'safer and more stable' when Donald Trump was US president.

main imgRussian authorities are threatening to bury opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body on prison grounds if the family did not agree to hold a closed funeral for him, the leader's team said on Friday (Feb 23). 

The United States on Friday (Feb 23rd) announced a fresh wave of more than 500 sanctions against Russia. These sanctions announced on the second anniversary of the Ukrainian war, come after the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in prison.

main imgUkrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday (Feb 23) that his country has launched an investigation into over 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb 24, 2022. 

main imgLondon-born woman Shamima Begum, who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State terror group, on Friday (Feb 23) lost her latest appeal over the revocation of her British citizenship. 

Hungary acquired four Swedish-made fighter jets on Friday (Feb 23) just three days before Hungarian parliament is due to vote on Sweden joining on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

In a startling endorsement of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that there is "little doubt" that the world was safer and more stable when Trump served as the US president.

South Korea on Friday (Feb 23) elevated its public health alert to the highest level as authorities declared a health services crisis, attributing it to the resignation of thousands of doctors in protest against proposed medical reforms.

The German parliament on Friday (Feb 23rd) backed the move to partly legalise cannabis use. This legislation would make Germany only the third European country to legalise the drug for personal use. 

Russia has lost its appeal against an International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspension for recognising regional organisations from territories annexed from Ukraine, said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Tangail saris, known for their unique handwoven techniques, designs, and motifs, have been traditionally produced in the Tangail district of Bangladesh. The saree originated in the late 1800s. The West Bengal government has claimed it as its own after it got a GI tag for it. 