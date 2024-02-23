Boris Johnson says world was 'safer and more stable' when Trump was US president

In a startling endorsement of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that there is "little doubt" that the world was safer and more stable when Trump served as the US president.

Johnson's comments came when he was speaking to the UK's Sun newspaper at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

"When you look back at Trump’s last term in office there is little doubt that the world felt safer and calmer and more stable," Johnson told the newspaper.

During Trump's years in power, the Abraham Accords were signed by the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain under which the latter two countries normalised their ties with Israel in a major step towards a semblance of stability in West Asia.

He added: "Right now much of the world is craving the stability that goes with strong and decisive American leadership."

Johnson in the recent past has urged Trump and his supporters not to abandon Ukraine's war effort against the Russian offensive which is set to enter its third year later this weekend. Trump, however, has indicated the withdrawal of US military aid to Ukraine if he returns to power after the November US elections.

Earlier, in an opinion article for the Daily Mail in January, Johnson argued that a Trump presidency is exactly "what the world needs" right now if he supports Ukraine amid its war against Russia.

In his column, Johnson wrote that the global 'wokerati' feared a Trump victory. Woke is a slang term often used to slam individuals with perceptively hyper-liberal sensibilities.

"In the cocktail parties of Davos, I am told, the global wokerati have been trembling so violently that you could hear the ice tinkling in their negronis," he wrote, in a reference to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet in Switzerland's Davos.

The Republic frontrunner recently sparked panic across the European capitals after he said he would "encourage" aggressors to "do whatever the hell they want" with NATO countries that fail to spend enough on their defense.

"A lot of nice well-meaning people are quivering like smacked blancmanges at the idea of a new Trump presidency, I am not quite sure why they are so alarmed," Johnson told the Sun.