‘I like his style’: Boris Johnson says Trump as next US president will be ‘big win for the world’

Former UK prime pinister Boris Johnson has backed Donald Trump's bid for the White House. Johnson said that the former president and Republican frontrunner as US president is "just what the world needs".

In his weekly Daily Mail column, Johnson hailed Trump as a deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin in context of Russian actions in Ukraine since February 2022. Johnson said that Trump's renewed leadership "can be a big win for the world".

Also read | Putin says Boris Johnson played spoilsport as UK PM, derailed peace deal with Ukraine

Johnson said, "What the world needs now is a US leader whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major deterrent to the enemies of the west.”

Trump will not ditch Ukrainians: Boris Johnson

Johnson wrote: "I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started – by giving them what they need to win."

Also watch | Former UK PM Boris Johnson denies Covid allegations, 'Partygate' horrors for Johnson | WION × "If that is the case, then there is every chance, under Trump, that the West will be stronger, and the world more stable."

Global ‘wokerati’ is trembling, fearing Trump’s White House return: Johnson

In his column, Johnson wrote that the global 'wokerati' feared a Trump victory. Woke is a slang term often used to slam individuals with perceptively hyper-liberal sensibilities.

"In the cocktail parties of Davos, I am told, the global wokerati have been trembling so violently that you could hear the ice tinkling in their negronis," he wrote, in a reference to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet in Switzerland's Davos.

Johnson, however, conceded that the former Republican president has "been caught saying a few unguarded things".

"I suppose he has been caught saying a few unguarded things — but who hasn’t? He who is without sin in this department, let him cast the first stone," Johnson wrote.