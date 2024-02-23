Joe Biden announces more than 500 sanctions targeting Russian prez Vladimir Putin's 'war machine'
Story highlights
Vowing sustained pressure to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine," President Joe Biden said that the sanctions will target "individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment"
The United States on Friday (Feb 23rd) announced a fresh wave of more than 500 sanctions against Russia. These sanctions announced on the second anniversary of the Ukrainian war, come after the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in prison.
Vowing sustained pressure to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine," President Joe Biden said that the sanctions will target "individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defence industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents."
