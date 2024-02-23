Alexei Navalny's team says authorities are threatening to bury him on prison grounds
Story highlights
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh posted on X saying that the Russian authorities are forcing the opposition leader's family to hold a closed funeral
Russian authorities are threatening to bury opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body on prison grounds if the family did not agree to hold a closed funeral for him, the leader's team said on Friday (Feb 23).
"An hour ago, investigators called Alexei's mother and gave her an ultimatum. She has three hours to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or Alexei will be buried in the colony," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote in a post on X.
Navalny, the most prominent face of Russian political opposition and a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died on February 16 in a prison in the country. He was incarcerated for three years over charges that were perceived by many to be retribution for his constant criticism of the president and the Russian state headed by him.
His body has not been handed over to his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya despite the 69-year-old braving the Arctic wind to reach the prison in northern Siberia where her son died. The authorities have refused to hand over the body.
Navalny's team has been maintaining that pro-Putin elements were "scared" of Navalny even after his death and are not handing over the body fearing a public funeral that'll potentially be a rallying point for those who oppose Putin.
Authorities have not allowed an independent forensic analysis of Navalny's body. Navalny allies have highlighted this and have alleged that this was 'killer' Putin who was trying to cover his tracks.
Hundreds of the mourners, who gathered near makeshift memorials across Russia were arrested by the Russian police.
Putin is yet to comment publicly on Navalny's death.
(With inputs from agencies)