Alexei Navalny's team says authorities are threatening to bury him on prison grounds

Russian authorities are threatening to bury opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body on prison grounds if the family did not agree to hold a closed funeral for him, the leader's team said on Friday (Feb 23).

"An hour ago, investigators called Alexei's mother and gave her an ultimatum. She has three hours to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or Alexei will be buried in the colony," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote in a post on X.

An investigator called Alexey’s mother an hour ago and gave her an ultimatum. Either she agrees to a secret funeral without a public farewell within 3 hours, or Alexey will be buried in the colony. She refused to negotiate with the IC, as they are not authorised to decide how and… — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 23, 2024 ×



Navalny, the most prominent face of Russian political opposition and a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died on February 16 in a prison in the country. He was incarcerated for three years over charges that were perceived by many to be retribution for his constant criticism of the president and the Russian state headed by him.