Shamima Begum, former 'ISIS bride', loses appeal against UK citizenship revocation

London-born woman Shamima Begum who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State terror group, on Friday (Feb 23) lost her latest appeal over the removal of her British citizenship. The British government had taken away Shamima Begum's citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, weeks after she was found in a detention camp in north-eastern Syria.

Begum, now 24, argued that the decision was unlawful, partly because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a lower court in February 2023.

Also watch | Shamima Begum loses UK citizenship appeal as court cites threat to national security × The Court of Appeal in London rejected her appeal on Friday following an appeal in October. It ruled that Shamima Begum was lawfully deprived of her British citizenship.

The Court of Appeal justice said that it could be argued that Begum is "the author of her own misfortune".

"But it is not for this court to agree, or disagree with either point of view," she says.

Also read | Shamima Begum's lawyer claims she was victim of trafficking while joining ISIS

"Our only task is to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. We have concluded it was not, and the appeal is dismissed."

Baroness Sue Carr, the Lady Chief Justice, and the two other judges ruled that Begum "may well have been influenced and manipulated by others but still have made a calculated decision to travel to Syria and align with Islamic State."

What next for Shamima Begum?

The current ruling means that Shamima will remain in Syria with no chance of return to the UK. But the ruling does not mean this is the end of it.

Begum’s side can now file a plea in the UK Supreme Court and that could take another year.

Begum joined ISIS in 2015, when aged 15, she left her home in London to travel to Syria to join the terror group.

The now 24-year-old's lawyers brought a bid to overturn a 2023 decision at the Court of Appeal. The UK Home Office is opposing the challenge.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration has argued that the "key feature" of Begum's case was national security.