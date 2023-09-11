Top 10 world news: US marks 22 years of 9/11 attacks, Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, & more
Story highlights
Check out what's happening around the world in Top 10 World News.
The United States marked 22 years of 9/11 terror attack. At Ground Zero as well as sites across the country, people paid tributes to those who perished in a cruel act that had wide-ranging effects on global geopolitics more than two decades ago.
In other news, Kremlin has confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia at President Vladimir Putin's invitation 'in coming days'. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.
