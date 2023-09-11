Morocco earthquake: Locals race against time to rescue survivors trapped under collapsed buildings

Morocco faces a race against time to save its citizens trapped under the rubble that became of the building which collapsed after Friday's devastating earthquake. The emergency services have been battling to ensure disaster relief response in the remote areas as connectivity became difficult due to roads blocked by rubble of collapsed buildings and rocks in the mountainous areas.

Reports said that villagers have been digging through the rubble by shovel and hand. The emergency responders have been reportedly struggling to bring in machinery in the remote mountainous areas.

People "have nothing left," a villager from a village in the south of Marrakesh was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"People are starving. Children want water. They need help."

A CNN report cited an account of people pulling alive six people out of the rubble of a hotel in Sami Sensis village in Moroccan Atlas Mountains, reflecting the race against time the locals have been up against in the face of the disaster due to difficulties faced by the emergency responders to access the area.

The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude is the country's deadliest in over a century.

According to the latest count, more than 2,000 people have died and thousands are critically injured.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning on Saturday, as the scale of the devastation became clearer.

Morocco earthquake: Challenges faced by emergency responders

The roads in High Atlas mountains were already poorly maintained and the fallen rocks that fell on the roads have totally blocked the connectivity to the region.

International efforts to aid Morocco earthquake response

Meanwhile, the international efforts to aid the recovery have started to increase in pace.

The United Kingdom will deploy emergency response teams, including rescue specialists, a medical team, search dogs and equipment.

Spain and Qatar too would send search and rescue teams.

The complex geopolitics in the region has also unraveled itself in the face of humanitarian crisis. Algeria, which broke all diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 opened up its airspace for the humanitarian aid going to and from Morocco.

