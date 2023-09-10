Morocco earthquake: Thousands left dead after deadliest seismic disaster in a century

A powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that struck Morocco on September 8 late night has so far resulted in the loss of over 2,000 lives according to the latest death count published by the authorities. Moreover, thousands more have been injured with rescue operations continuing in the distant mountainous regions of the North African nation.

This earthquake, the strongest in more than a century, had its epicenter near the prominent tourist and economic center of Marrakech.

Morocco earthquake: When did it happen and why is it so destructive?

The seismic event occurred at approximately 11:11 PM local time on September 8, with its epicenter situated in the High Atlas mountain range, approximately 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city inhabited by around 840,000 people.

Notably, its impact was felt as far north as Portugal, according to preliminary reports.

With a magnitude of 6.8, classifying it as a "strong" earthquake, and a relatively shallow depth, the destruction wrought by the earthquake was substantial.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are not much frequent in the region, they are not entirely unexpected.

The US Geological Survey said that since 1900, the area has experienced nine earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 or higher but none surpassed a magnitude of 6.

Morocco earthquake: How bad is it?

This earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since 1960 when a quake claimed the lives of over 12,000 people.

The impact of current earthquake has been severe, affecting more than 300,000 people in Marrakech and neighbouring regions.

Historic sites, including the ones tagged by UNESCO as World's Heritage, have suffered damage, with the most significant devastation occurring in proximity to the Atlas Mountains.

The full extent of the earthquake's scale is still emerging. Despite damaged or obstructed roads, emergency responders were dispatched to the affected regions. Access to remote mountain villages proved challenging, reports said.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco established a relief commission tasked with distributing aid to survivors, including children who lost their parents and those who lost their homes in the quake disaster.

Morocco earthquake: Global reactions

The world leaders have expressed solidarity with Morocco in the face of ongoing relief and rescue operations.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently at the center of India's geopolitical moment in the sun due to purported success of G20 summit being hosted in New Delhi, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and assured support to Morocco.

Turkey, which last year was hit by one of the most devastating earthquakes of all time, has promised 265 personnel and 1,000 tents in aid efforts to Morocco.

The complex geopolitics in the region also unraveled itself in the face of humanitarian crisis after Algeria, which broke all diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 opened up its airspace for humanitarian aid going to and from Morocco.

The United Nations, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have also said they are ready to provide assistance.

