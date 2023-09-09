Morocco rocked by powerful earthquake killing dozens; tremors felt till as far as Portugal

An earthquake of the magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, following which residents came out of their homes in panic. While the exact scale of damage is not clear yet, preliminary reports said that at least 30 people have succumbed to the injuries from the rubble that became of the buildings they were in when the earthquake hit the northwest African nation.

The tremors were felt as far as Spain and Portugal. The epicenter of the earthquake is reported to be at Morocco's High Atlas mountains.

Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. But the US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles).



Meanwhile, the footage which went viral on social media showed significant damage to buildings.

Residents of Marrakech, the nearest major city to the epicentre, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city.



Marrakech's old city is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of the top attractions for tourists in the country.

A local television news footage showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret with rubble lying on smashed cars.

Morocco earthquake: Casualties and scale of devastation

Pan-Arab al-Arabiya news channel reported that five people were killed from one family.

The local Goud.ma news publication reported up to 50 people had died, citing unnamed officials in the earthquake-hit region.

"The earth shook for about 20 seconds. Doors opened and shut by themselves as I rushed downstairs from the second floor," said Hamid Afkir, a teacher in a mountainous area west of the epicentre near Taroudant, adding there had been aftershocks, Reuters reported.

Another Marrakech resident, Brahim Himmi, told Reuters that he saw ambulances coming out of the old town and many building facades damaged.

He said people were frightened and were staying outside in case of aftershocks.

People in the capital Rabat, about 350 km (220 miles) north of Ighil, and in the coastal town of Imsouane, about 180 km to its west, also fled their homes, fearing a stronger quake, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE