'Well done India': Saudi Crown Prince all praise for India's G20 presidency as Delhi-Riyadh bond strengthens

Praises have been pouring in for India's successful G20 stewardship since the leaders began addressing media after the conclusion of summit's business of September 10. The latest is Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who was filled with adulation for New Delhi's ability to bring consensus within G20.

"Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries" he told reporters after the ceremonial welcome.

The Saudi leader held extensive talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed shoring up bilateral trade and defence ties. Both leaders are also expected to co-chair the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC).

Also watch | G20 Summit 2023: India-Middle East- Europe economic corridor announced

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Delhi on Saturday for a three-day visit, combining his attendance for the G20 summit as well as a subsequent state visit.

Ahead of the talks, the Saudi leader was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of India's president.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Crown Prince at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he inspected a combined defence services Guard of Honour.

One of the top highlights of G20 summit have been the launch of an India-Middle East-Europe corridor announced by India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the European Union.

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor

The launch of India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor — which the US President Joe Biden hailed as 'a real big deal' — is being described as a collective bid to outfox China's expansionist efforts with Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

"We look forward to the integration of the initiative and the Economic Corridor project which is announced in this meeting. I would like to thank those who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor," Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed Bin Salman had said at the launch of the corridor on September 9.

Besides, the Indian-Saudi Investment Forum is being held in New Delhi on the sidelines of the official state visit to India by the Saudi Crown Prince.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE