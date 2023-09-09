Delhi G20: Modi, Biden, MBS launch trans-continental economic corridor to outfox China's BRI
India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor: The intercontinental economic corridor throws a challenge to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
The leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, European Union and the United States launched India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor in New Delhi G20 summit, a move opposed by China which saw it a direct threat to its own ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
The corridor will connect India with West Asia and Europe; and for New Delhi, it will provide another trade-corridor in the region apart from International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) with Iran and Russia.
The launch of intercontinental economic corridor follows reports that Italy may soon exit China's Belt and Road Initiative.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.
