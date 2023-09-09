ugc_banner

Delhi G20: Modi, Biden, MBS launch trans-continental economic corridor to outfox China's BRI

New DelhiWritten By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden during G20 summit in New Delhi | @narendramodi Photograph:(Twitter)

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor: The intercontinental economic corridor throws a challenge to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. 

The leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, European Union and the United States launched India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor in New Delhi G20 summit, a move opposed by China which saw it a direct threat to its own ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. 

The corridor will connect India with West Asia and Europe; and for New Delhi, it will provide another trade-corridor in the region apart from International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) with Iran and Russia.

The launch of intercontinental economic corridor follows reports that Italy may soon exit China's Belt and Road Initiative. 

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.  

