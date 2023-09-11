China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu goes missing amid leadership shake-up

China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been conspicuously absent from public view for more than two weeks, prompting widespread speculation regarding his whereabouts and political future in the Chinese leadership circle. This unexpected absence comes amid recent changes in China's leadership landscape and ongoing investigations into corruption cases within the military.

Prolonged absence raises questions

Li Shangfu, who last made a public appearance during his keynote speech at the 3rd China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing on August 29, has not been seen in public since that event.

Recent leadership changes in China, including the demotion of key officials, have further fueled speculation about Li Shangfu's current status. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also taken proactive steps within the Chinese military, which have led to the removal of notable figures such as Qin Gang, and commanders Li Yuchao, and Xu Zhongbo. This is also widely seen as Xi's military consolidation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

President Xi's emphasis on unity

During a recent inspection in China's northeastern region, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of unity and stability within the military. He called for increased efforts in combat preparedness and unity and stability within the armed forces.

Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan also drew attention to the prolonged absence of China's former foreign minister, Qin Gang, who has not made a public appearance since June 25.

Emanuel compared President Xi's cabinet reshuffles to Agatha Christie's novel "And Then There Were None," alluding to the disappearance of key officials.

He wrote on X, “President Xi’s cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defence Minister Li Shangfu hasn’t been seen in public for two weeks. Who’s going to win this unemployment race? China’s youth or Xi’s cabinet? #MysteryInBeijingBuilding."

Corruption probe

Coinciding with Li Shangfu's disappearance, there is an ongoing corruption probe related to hardware procurement that occurred over five years ago. Initiated in July, this investigation primarily focuses on issues such as the leakage of information about projects and army units, as well as allegations of favoritism shown to certain companies in securing bids. Notably, there have been no indications that Li Shangfu is suspected of any wrongdoing connected to this ongoing corruption probe, despite his previous role heading the equipment department from September 2017 to 2022.

