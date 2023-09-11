US, Saudi Arabia are in dialogue to secure metals in Africa: Report
The United States and Saudi Arabia are negotiations to obtain metals in Africa that are required to support the two nations as they make the transition to alternative energy sources, according to a Sunday report by The Wall Street Journal that cited sources aware of the developments.
As per the report, a state-backed Saudi enterprise would purchase stakes in $15 billion worth of mining assets in African nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, and Namibia, granting U.S. businesses the opportunity to purchase some of the production.
For supply of cobalt, lithium, and other metals used in electric car batteries, laptops, and cellphones, the U.S. is racing China.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired 10 per cent of Brazilian Vale’s base metal unit in a similar deal in July, while American investment group Engine No. 1 acquired 3 per cent.
The newspaper reported that the PIF contacted Congo in June about putting $3 billion of its joint venture with Ma’aden, Manara Minerals, into the country's cobalt, copper, and tantalum industries.
Manara is also concentrating on nickel, lithium, and iron ore.
The White House is looking for financial support from other sovereign wealth funds in the area, but according to the Journal, negotiations with Saudi Arabia have advanced the most.
(With inputs from Reuters)
