China 'resolutely opposes' spying allegations by UK after arrest of espionage suspect

China on Monday (September 11) said that it "resolutely opposes" the allegations of spying made by the United Kingdom after an espionage suspect was arrested for gathering information for Beijing.



British police informed at the weekend that a man, identified as Chris Cash, was arrested from his home in Edinburgh for spying, as the Sunday Times reported that he was working as a researcher in the parliament of Britain.



He was arrested in March by Metropolitan Police Service officers, along with another man who was in his thirties, on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act and both of them were bailed until October.

"The so-called claim that China is conducting espionage activities against the UK is pure fabrication," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, in a press news conference. "China resolutely opposes this,” she added.



"We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop its anti-China political manipulation and malicious slander,” Mao stated.



In London, the Chinese embassy lashed out at the media reports as a spokesperson branded the claim as a "political farce".

Arrested researcher denies being 'Chinese spy'

However, the man who has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, said that he was "completely innocent" and not a "Chinese spy", in a statement shared by his lawyers.



"I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a 'Chinese spy'," said the suspect, in the statement.



"It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place. However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent,” he added.

WATCH | The accused UK spy is a 28-year-old parliamentary researcher Chris Cash

"I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party. To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for,” he said.

Sunak expresses 'strong concerns'

In the wake of the arrests, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed "very strong concerns" to Chinese Premier Li Qiang about Beijing's "interference" in democracy at the G20 summit in New Delhi.



"I raised a range of different concerns that we have in areas of disagreement and, in particular, my very strong concerns about any interference in our parliamentary democracy, which is obviously unacceptable," Sunak said to British broadcasters, speaking about his meeting with Li.



"The right thing to do is take the opportunity to engage to raise concerns specifically, rather than just shouting from the sidelines," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

