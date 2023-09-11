Train possibly carrying Kim Jong Un leaves North Korea for Russia: South Korean media
Two major South Korean publications reported that a train presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening.
A North Korean train presumed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for an expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media reported on September 11.
Two major South Korean publications, namely Chosun Ilbo newspaper and the Yonhap news agency, reported that the train left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening.
A meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin is possible as early as Tuesday, the reports added.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon
