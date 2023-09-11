Ukraine claims to regain control of oil platform in Black Sea

Ukraine on Monday (September 11) claimed that its forces have now taken over an oil and gas drilling platform present in the Black Sea, which was under Moscow's control since 2015.

The platform is located roughly half way between the coast of the southwestern Odesa region of Ukraine and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

"Ukraine regains control of the so-called 'Vyshki-Boyka' (platform)," said Kyiv's military intelligence, in a statement.

It stated that the drilling platforms were taken into control and added that it was part of a "unique operation."

"During one phase of the operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet," it said, claiming that Moscow's plane was "hit and forced to retreat,” it added.

A video was released in which boats can be seen circulating around the oil and gas platform before its troops started firing into the air.

More territories regained in counteroffensive

On Monday, Ukraine also claimed that more territory has been regained it on the eastern and southern fronts in its counteroffensive against Russian forces in the past week.



In a televised comment, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Kyiv retook nearly 2 square km (0.77 square miles) of land near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in May after the fighting continued for months.



Later, she added on the Telegram messaging app that in the past week 4.8 square km in the southern Tavria sector was also recaptured by the Ukrainian army.



Maliar, in her televised comments, stated that part of the village of Opytne, which is located on the southern side of the eastern city of Avdiivka, has been captured by the Ukrainian forces and added they also had a "partial success" near the village of Novomaiorske in Donetsk's eastern region.

She added that "some success" was achieved near the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of Bakhmut.



She added that the Ukrainian troops were able to regain control of around 49 square km near Bakhmut since the counteroffensive started in early June. She added that more than 256 square km was recaptured in the Tavria direction.



A series of settlements and villages have been retaken by Kyiv in the counteroffensive, however, its soldiers have suffered losses due to vast Russian minefields and trenches.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

