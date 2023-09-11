After almost 24 hours, Canada's Trudeau still remains stranded in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his delegation, who were scheduled to depart from India on Sunday after attending the G20 summit, are still stranded in New Delhi after almost 24 hours as his plane experienced technical issues.



As per schedule, Trudeau and the journalists as well as the government staff who had accompanied him, were scheduled to leave India on Sunday night after the end of the summit.



It still remains unclear when and how Trudeau and his delegation will be able to depart from India. "These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," said Trudeau's office, in a statement.

During the summit, Canada was criticised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly permitting the operation of Sikh secessionist groups in the country.



PM Modi conveyed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," said India's foreign ministry, in a statement after the two leaders held a sideline conversation.



"The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to co-operate in dealing with such threats,” the ministry stated.

Modi, Trudeau discuss 'respect for rule of law'

The relations between the two nations have remained tense, and no formal bilateral meeting was held between PM Modi and Trudeau at the summit. However, during their brief conversation, the leaders discussed foreign interference and "respect for the rule of law," said Trudeau.



A referendum was organised by separatist groups, who have been demanding a homeland for Sikhs, asking the people whether regions of India in which their community is in majority should be independent.

PM Trudeau stated that the issues of Punjab separatists in Canada and their concerns regarding Indian interference in their country's affairs have come up in the conversations he had with PM Modi through the years.



"Obviously Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, peaceful protest. That's something that's extremely important to us. At the same time as we are always there to prevent violence, to push back against hatred," said the Canadian prime minister, in a press conference in the Indian capital.



"It's important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada,” he added.

