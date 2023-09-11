Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft develops technical issues, to stay back in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation could not depart and were forced to extend their stay in New Delhi after Trudeau's aircraft suffered technical issues.

The Canadian prime minister, who attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi, was scheduled to depart on Sunday.

As per news agency ANI reports, Airport sources in Delhi said that “a special plane of Canada PM suffered a technical glitch and it’s not in the schedule to fly.”

“Canadian authority in the country is exploring alternate fly mode,” ANI quoted an airport official as saying.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," a statement from the prime minister's office said, referring to the plane.

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," it added.

The statement did not specify the nature of the aircraft's issues.

Canada's CTV identified the plane as an Airbus, saying it was not clear when it would be able to return, adding it "isn't the first time" it had problems.

The Canadian prime minister arrived in India on Friday (September 8) to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

At the conclusion of the two-day summit, he underlined that India is an important partner for Canada and we will continue to work towards it.

"We recognize India as an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner for Canada on everything, from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for citizens. There is always a lot of work to do and we will continue to do it," Trudeau said.

