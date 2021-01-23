Top 10 world news: Trump's impeachment trial delayed, Larry King dies, and more

Thousands of Russians took to streets to protest against the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny leading to arrests of nearly a 1,000 protestors, including his wife. In thje US, legendary TV host and radio personality, Larry King, was pronounced dead at the age of 87. Meanwhile, the former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial has been delayed by a week while a group of lawyers are demanding authorities to suspend his lawyer's (Rudy Giuliani) license.

Navalny's wife among 1,090 people detained in Russia at rallies

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow on Saturday, she wrote on her Instagram from inside a police van.

Larry King, iconic radio and TV interviewer, dies aged 87

Larry King, an American broadcaster and cable news interviewer, has died at the age of 87.

Biden administration says will review US-Taliban withdrawal deal

The Biden administration added that while doing so it would focus on whether the insurgent group has kept with its side of the agreement and has reduced attacks in Afghanistan.

North Korea using diplomacy to further nuclear weapons programme: US official

Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has reported that the new administration has planned a full review of the way US is planning to approach North Korea to bring negotiations back on the table.

Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the trial is set to begin during the week of February 8, an arrangement praised by the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell.

Taiwan reports incursion by China, says it's monitoring the situation

Taiwan's defence ministry on Saturday claimed that as many as eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of the island's air defence identification zone.

Donald Trump tried replacing attorney general for personal needs: Reports

The former US President and reality TV star, Donald Trump, has been accused of plotting with a Justice Department lawyer to replace the US attorney general to meet his selfish motives.

Doctors in Britain want review of Pfizer shots' timetable

An organisation, led by doctors, in Britain has expressed apprehension about the decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and WHO.

Group of lawyers call for suspension of Rudy Giuliani's law license

A group of prominent lawyers have now asked the New York's judiciary to suspend Giuliani's law license and has alleged him of making false claims post US election.

Libya: Foreign forces ignore UN peace deal deadline

Foreign forces in Libya ignored a pull out deadline set by a UN-backed ceasefire deal on Saturday.