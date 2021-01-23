Taiwan reports incursion by China, says it's monitoring the situation

Taiwan's defence ministry on Saturday claimed that as many as eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of the island's air defence identification zone. In response, Taipei's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the situation.

Taiwan said the incursion was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets -- which is quite unusual.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months. They, however, generally consist of just one or two reconnaissance aircraft.

The Chinese aircraft, which also included a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, reportedly flew over the same waters where the most recent Chinese missions have been taking place near the Pratas Islands, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

Taiwan's air force warned away the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to monitor them, the ministry added, using standard wording for how it responds to such activities.

The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters on Saturday came just days after Joe Biden assumed the US presidency. Beijing has watched with growing concern increasing US support for democratic Taiwan, especially during Donald Trump's administration which left office on Wednesday.

China says it has been carrying out exercises to defend the country's sovereignty and security.