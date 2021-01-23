Group of lawyers call for suspension of Rudy Giuliani's law license

The former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is facing criticism now, more than ever, since his boss and friend completed his term of presidency.

A group of prominent lawyers have now asked the New York's judiciary to suspend Giuliani's law license and has alleged him of making false claims post US election.

Also read| Donald Trump tried replacing attorney general for personal needs: Reports

He has also been alleged of motivating Trump supporters to engage in "trial by combat" after the former President diverted them to riot inside the US Capitol.

The group, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, has also called for an investigation for the past works of the tainted lawyer. He has earlier served as a federal prosecutor and a New York City mayor, before being hired as a personal attorney for Trump.

"This complaint is about law, not politics," the group of lawyers claimed in their letter to the attorney grievance committee for the New York supreme court.

The letter has been signed by more than 40 lawyers who are expecting this letter will be taken into consideration by the committee and can have serious consequences for Guiliani. The committee has the power to censure and suspend lawyers, in addition to revoking law licenses.

Giuliani has been the torch-bearer of the recent lawsuits filed against several state governments with the aim of overturning the US election result in which Trump had lost to the new US President Joe Biden.

Dozens of lawsuits were filed, and lost, within a span of nearly a month, by Giuliani's team, following which Biden's historic win against Trump was confirmed.

Trump is now set to appear for his second impeachment trial — which is the first time for any US President — which was set in motion by the US Senate after Trump urged his supporters to march to the US Capitol, resulting in a deadly riot and destruction of federal property. The leaders of the US Senate have now, however, agreed to push back his impeachment trial by two weeks.

He has also been recently alleged of working with a Justice Department lawyer to replace the then-acting US attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen with a candidate of his choice to help him turn out the results of the Georgia state in the recently-concluded US election 2020.