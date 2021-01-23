Donald Trump tried replacing attorney general for personal needs: Reports

The former US President and reality TV star, Donald Trump, has been accused of plotting with a Justice Department lawyer to replace the US attorney general to meet his selfish motives.

Trump, allegedly, wanted to replace the then-acting US attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen with a candidate of his choice to help him turn out the results of the Georgia state in the recently-concluded US election 2020.

Jeffrey Clark, the lawyer who provided help to the former President, had been trying to come up with different plans to plant a seed of doubt in the minds of the concerned people regarding the election results. The two had been closely working together to replace Rosen with Clark.

The former President wanted to devise a plan to remove Rosen as then then-acting attorney general had refused to cater to the antics of Trump and has denied all baseless accusations of voter fraud.

This piece of news has come at a time when Trump has started his post-White House life with a bump in his professional, social and personal life as he is set to face a Senate trial for "incitement of insurrection" for motivating his supporters to carry out riots in the US Capitol.

His personal life, too, has taken a hit with reports and rumours of his divorce with Melania Trump started surfacing after the former FLOTUS refused to pose with him the day their duties as the First Couple ended.

However, the plan was terminated after the majority of the concerned employees said they would resign if Rosen was removed from his post.

The claim was first made by the US media house, the New York Times.