Inside US President Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office

The entire premises got a deep cleaning job that cost $500,000 and the Oval Office has been revamped.
The Oval Office is the formal working space for the president, and most choose new drapery, furniture and carpets when they enter, as well as art and artifacts from the White House collection, museums and collectors.
Flags replaced
US President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office as he signs a series of orders at the White House in Washington, DC, after being sworn in at the US Capitol on January 20, 2021.
US President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders to launch his administration, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord. The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor, reversing the process of leaving the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19.
The military flags displayed during the Donald Trump presidency have been replaced by just an American flag and one with the Presidential Seal, and a collection of family photos.
Personal touch
In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021, the bust of Cesar Chavez, founder of the National Farm Workers Association, is part of US President Joe Biden's Oval Office decorations at the White House in Washington, DC.
The bust of Chavez in the Oval Office, the return of Spanish to the White House website and Jennifer Lopez shining at the inauguration ceremony: Joe Biden's presidency heralds a new era for Hispanics in the United States.
Nods to other presidents
The newly inaugurated president has decorated his office with busts of civil rights and labor leaders, nods to other presidents who faced great crises, and side-by-side portraits of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton and President Thomas Jefferson - men known to vehemently disagree with one another.
Clockwise from top left: George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
Lunar sample and books
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission shares space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne in the Oval Office.
Presidential pens
A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature of President Joe Biden are seen on display in the Oval Office.