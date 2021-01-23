North Korea using diplomacy to further nuclear weapons programme: US official

A top US intelligence officer for North Korea has claimed that the country is using diplomacy only for selfish motives which will ultimately be harmful for the world.

Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has reported that the new administration has planned a full review of the way US is planning to approach North Korea to bring negotiations back on the table.

White House spokesperson Jen Psakin, on Friday, had also acknowledged North Korea's nuclear weapons as a serious threat against peace. She also reported that the Washington is gearing up to come up with plans of deterring Pyongyang.

Sydney Seiler, the US national intelligence officer for North Korea, has claimed that North Korea's weapons development has been one of the main consistent policy for the past 30 years.

"Every engagement in diplomacy has been designed to further the nuclear programme, not to find a way out … I just urge people not to let the tactical ambiguity obstruct the strategic clarity about North Korea that we have," he told the Center for Strategic and International Studies thinktank.

"So we should not be overly encouraged if suddenly (North Korea leader Kim Jong-un) proposes dialogue tomorrow, nor should we be overly surprised, or discouraged, if there’s an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch by Sunday," he added.

While thse statements hint towards an active plan towards North Korea's deadly nuclear weapons development, some experts have urged the new Biden administration to learn from Obama administration's mistakes and not delay te plans.