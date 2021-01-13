Kim Jong Un's sister lashes out at 'idiot' South Korean authorities: KCNA

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called South Korean authorities 'idiot' over their tracking of possible military parade in Pyongyang at the weekend. Her statement was reported by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"The southerners are a truly weird group hard to understand," Kim Yo Jong

"They are the idiot and top the world's list in misbehaviour."

Kim Yo Jong is a key adviser to her brother and her comments came at the end of North's ruling party Congress. It marked an important political event at which Kim Jong Un pledges to further develop his country's nuclear capabilities and admitted mistakes over the handling of the economy.

Kim Yo Jong had appeared to suffer a demotion at the meeting, not appearing on the lists of those appointed to the party central committee, after previously being an alternate member.

But the issuing of a statement in her own name is an indication she remains a key player in the North's diplomacy, having been behind its destruction of a liaison office on its side of the border last year.

On Monday, the South's military said it had detected "signs that North Korea held a military parade related to the congress" in the middle of the night at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital Pyongyang.

It said it was "closely tracking" the activity, which could have been the "actual event or its rehearsal".

The declaration provoked derision from Kim Yo Jong, who called it "senseless" and a demonstration of a "hostile attitude" by the South.

"We are only holding a military parade in the capital city, not military exercises targeting anybody nor launch of anything," she said, confirming the scheduling of the parade.

(With AFP inputs)