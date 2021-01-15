North Korea unveil submarine-launched ballistic missile

From pompous parades to grand group photos North Korea celebrated the conclusion of its eighth party congress.

During the grand show, North Korea has unveiled the latest addition in its weapon arsenal. A submarine-launched ballistic missile with black and white cones.

At least 4 of them were put on exhibit. According to the state media, it is the world's most powerful weapon. It's a solid-fuel short-range ballistic missile. More mobile and more quickly deployed than liquid-fuelled versions. It could enable Pyongyang to launch a surprise attack on the United States.

This military extravaganza is being seen as a message to the incoming. Biden administration to extract concessions and this could explain why.

US President-elect, Joe Biden said: "What has he done? He’s legitimized North Korea, he’s talked about his good buddy, who’s a thug, a thug. Now, he talks about how we’re better off, and they have much more capable missiles, able to reach US territory much more easily than ever before."

Not only did Joe Biden called Kim Jong Un a thug, he even compared him with Hitler.

The comparison has not gone down well with the supreme leader of North Korea. This show of strength could be a carefully calibrated message to America to watch out.