Larry King, iconic radio and TV interviewer, dies aged 87

Larry King, an American broadcaster and cable news interviewer, has died at the age of 87. Ora Media did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.

He had been hospitalised at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reported.

A statement on King’s social media accounts confirmed the news on Saturday.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement said. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement said.

King, known worldwide for his sartorial sensibilities, hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for over 25 years.

Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on "Larry King Live", which ran from 1985 to 2010. Hunched over his desk in rolled-up shirt sleeves and owlish glasses, he made his show one of the network's prime attractions with a mix of interviews, political discussions, current event debates and phone calls from viewers.

Even in his heyday, critics accused King of doing little pre-interview research and tossing softball questions to guests who were free to give unchallenged, self-promoting answers. He responded by conceding he did not do much research so that he could learn along with his viewers. Besides, King said, he never wanted to be perceived as a journalist.

"My duty, as I see it, is I'm a conduit," King told the Hartford Courant in 2007. "I ask the best questions I can. I listen to the answers. I try to follow up. And hopefully the audience makes a conclusion. I'm not there to make a conclusion. I'm not a soapbox talk-show host... So what I try to do is present someone in the best light."

Larry King was married eight times to seven women. His final marriage ended in divorce in 2019.

He survived a major heart attack in 1987, lung cancer in 2017, an angioplasty and stroke in 2019, as well as the death of two of his five children within five weeks in August 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on his death. "King repeatedly interviewed Putin. The president has always appreciated his great professionalism and unquestioned journalistic authority," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state RIA Novosti news agency.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King's family.