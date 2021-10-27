Top 10 world news: Trump Jr's insensitive move, African union suspends Sudan and more

UN report warns that climate pledges must be strengthened or the world will see catastrophic temperature rises of at least 2.7C. The report warns that countries' current pledges will reduce carbon emissions by only 7.5% by 2030, a significant shortfall from the 45% that scientists have estimated needs to be curtailed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, which is the goal of Monday's COP26 summit in Glasgow.

In response to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's military takeover of Sudan on Monday, the African Union announced it is suspending the country until civilian rule is restored. Meanwhile, Sudan, which had announced the discontinuation of inbound and outbound flights from Khartoum airport until October 30, will resume airport operations from Wednesday.

Sudan had ceased inbound and outbound flights at Khartoum airport until October 30. Now, according to the latest announcement by Sudan's civil aviation ministry, the airport will resume operations from Wednesday.

Amid pandemic in 2020, hate crimes against Asians rose 76% in US, says FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently republished data showing that hate crimes against Asian-origin people increased by 76% in 2020. There were 279 hate crimes reported against Asians in 2020, up from 158 reported incidents in 2019.

Bangladesh anti-Hindu riots: Sheikh Hasina government increases security around Dhaka temples

The Bangladeshi government increased security around Hindu temples following a series of anti-Hindu riots. In order to prevent further communal violence in the city, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has issued an order for the police force to beef up security at temples and other places of worship.

US revokes top Chinese telecom firm's licence over 'national security' concerns

One of China's largest telecoms companies has had its license revoked by the United States over "national security" concerns. China Telecom, which has been providing telecom services in the US for nearly 20 years, will have to stop providing services in the US in 60 days.

Unilateral move, says India on China's new land boundary law

Just days after China passed the land boundary law, the Indian government said China still hasn't resolved the "boundary question".

Donald Trump Jr sells t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin's shooting accident

Consumerism is something that sometimes makes people cross moral boundaries to gain profits. Former US President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, decided to profit from the accidental death of Halya Hutchins heart-breaking incident. His website shopdonjr.com is now selling a t-shirt that reads "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people".

China cracks down on skyscraper 'vanity' projects, limits construction in smaller cities

China has limited the construction of extremely tall skyscrapers by local governments in smaller cities in order to curb wasteful vanity projects. These measures go beyond the existing ban on buildings taller than 500 meters.

‘Hippo Spirit’ to 'Seiyo Explorer': Ship carrying rejected Chinese organic fertiliser to Lanka changes name

A ship carrying organic fertiliser from China to Sri Lanka has reportedly changed its name from the ‘Hippo Spirit’ to the ‘Seiyo Explorer’ in order to enter the sea of Sri Lanka.

Bathroom bother! SpaceX aims to fix leaking toilets before launch

As SpaceX gears up to launch more astronauts into space and create record-worthy discoveries, the Elon Musk-owned company will first have to fix their leaky toilets.