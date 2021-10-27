Bathroom bother! SpaceX aims to fix leaking toilets before launch

As SpaceX gears up to launch more astronauts into space and create record-worthy discoveries, the Elon Musk-owned company will first have to fix their leaky toilets.

As per reports, SpaceX capsules are facing problems of leaky toilets, which experts fear can cause delay in the launch. William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice-president, had reported that during the first private flight in September, a tube had come unglued which had caused urine being spilled on to fans and also beneath the floor.

In the Dragon capsule, which is currently in the orbit, urine had accumulated beneath the floor panels. The same problem had occurred on a similar flight that had carried a billionaire and three other people on a three-day flight. However, the problem was at a bigger scale in the billionaire's flight.

If the problem continues, this can compromise the launch of the space capsule on Sunday, which is scheduled to take place from the Kennedy Space Center.

Now, the company is claiming that the problem has been fixed the problem, for now, but need to make sure it is completely gone. "We've fixed this problem in the tank by essentially making it an all-welded structure, with no longer a joint in there that can come unglued and become disconnected," Gerstenmaier said. Nasa is currently reviewing the last-minute fix.

Meanwhile, experts are now running final checks to make sure all problems have been rectified. "We at the commercial crew program have a little bit of work to do with SpaceX leading forward to flight," said Steve Stich, Nasa’s commercial crew program manager in a press briefing on Monday night.

Gerstenmaier has also reported that experts are making sure that the spilled urine did not damage the capsule in the last six months.

"What we're looking for is tiny clues or tiny, tiny imperfections, that somebody might look at a plot and wonder: why did that temperature go up here, or this pressure change here," Stich said. "So you really just try to dig into all those sorts of things and try to understand those, and then improve things and fly safely."