African Union suspends Sudan after military coup; Khartoum airport to be reopened

After Sudan announced it had suspended inbound and outbound flights from Khartoum airport until October 30, the country's civil aviation ministry said today that the airport will resume operations from Wednesday.

Sudan's military had taken over the country on Monday as General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan moved to arrest Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

PM Hamdok was released on Tuesday, however, he has been put under "close surveillance" even as the military imposed a state of emergency amid large scale protests in the country.

Meanwhile, the African Union announced it has suspended the country until civilian rule is restored while condemning the military.

The military coup led to clashes between the people and security forces as reports claimed pro-democracy activists were arrested.

The military's move was condemned internationally as Norway, UK and US called for a face-to-face meeting with Sudan's PM Hamdok.

In a joint statement, they asserted that Hamdok is recognised as the prime minister along with his cabinet as leaders of the transitional government.

The protests continued to spread among various sections as state oil company workers and doctors declared they would be joining the demonstrations as key members of PM Hamdok continue to be under detention.

