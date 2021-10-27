'Wanted to prevent civil war': Sudan Army chief al-Burhan defends coup

Sudan’s armed forces chief and coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the military’s actions saying that they seized power to prevent ‘civil war’ in the country.

“The dangers we witnessed last week could have led the country into civil war,” al-Burhan told a news conference.

Al-Burhan claimed that he had to arrest politicians and call for a state of emergency as they were “inciting against the armed forces”.

Speaking for the first time since announcing the takeover, the army chief on Tuesday further said the deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was being kept at the general’s house “for his own safety”, but has now returned home.

“The prime minister was at his house, but we feared that he will be harmed," he said.

“I was with him last night... and he is going about his life... he will return to his home when the crisis is over and all threats are gone,” he added.

The military chief further said Sudan was committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.

The statements by al-Burhan come in the backdrop of continuing protests against the coup in the capital, Khartoum, with roads, bridges and shops closed. Phone and internet lines have also been reportedly disrupted.

At least 10 people are said to have been killed since the unrest began.

The sudden ouster of the civilian government has drawn condemnation from across the world.

Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, and France, have rejected the military takeover, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The US, the UK, EU, UN and African Union, of which Sudan is a member, have all demanded the immediate release of all arrested political leaders which includes members of Hamdok’s cabinet.

The US has halted $700m aid to Sudan and the EU has threatened to do the same. Both are demanding the restoration of the civilian government without preconditions.

There have been previous military coups in Sudan since it gained independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956. Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 military coup that removed the country's last elected government.

The civilian government and the military establishment have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

A power-sharing agreement between civilian and military leaders was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy but has proven fragile with a number of previous coup attempts.

