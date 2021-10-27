US revokes top Chinese telecom firm's licence over 'national security' concerns

Citing "national security" concerns, the United States has revoked the license of one of China's biggest telecoms companies, reported BBC.

The Chinese telecom company will have to stop providing services in the US in 60 days.

The Chinese government's control of the company gave it the opportunity "to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications", said officials.

Also Read | Father shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: US court documents

It in turn allows it "to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the US", they said.

China Telecom, which has been providing telecom services in the US for nearly 20 years, called the decision "disappointing".

In a statement, it said, "We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers."

Also Read: US man spends money received from Covid relief loan on a $58,000 Pokemon card

The company, China Telecom, is one of three firms that dominate China's market. It has hundreds of millions of customers in 110 countries. It provides services ranging from broadband internet to mobile and landline telephone networks.

The decision came hours after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to China's Vice Premier Liu He about the state of the global economy.

It is the latest Chinese telecom firm to be targeted by US officials over national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)